Preseason testing gets underway in Bahrain

Ferrari launch the new car Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will drive in the 2021 Formula One season. (1:32)

This page will be updated during the day with news and developments from the track.

The first of three days of preseason testing is underway in a sunny, hot and windy Bahrain.

All ten teams are present for what is expected to be a busy three days and the only chance to test the cars with Pirelli's new tyres ahead of the first race in two weeks' time.

For a full guide of what to expect from testing this year, click here.

Max Verstappen in the Red Bull garage ahead of the start of the first day of testing. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Kimi Raikkonen was the first driver to hit the track in the Alfa Romeo. Below is the full list of drivers taking part in testing today.

Alfa Romeo Racing: Kimi Raikkonen (AM) Antonio Giovinazzi (PM)

AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly (AM) Yuki Tsunoda (PM)

Alpine: Esteban Ocon

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel (AM) Lance Stroll (PM)

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc (AM) Carlos Sainz (PM)

Haas: Mick Schumacher (AM) Nikita Mazepin (PM)

McLaren: Daniel Ricciardo (AM) Lando Norris (PM)

Mercedes: Valtteri Bottas (AM) Lewis Hamilton (PM)

Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen

Williams Racing: Roy Nissany