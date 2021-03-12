Ferrari launch the new car Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will drive in the 2021 Formula One season. (1:32)

Fernando Alonso says his Formula One return will not be affected by the broken jaw he suffered earlier this year.

Alonso's preparations hit a setback last month when he was knocked off his bike in Switzerland. He suffered a fractured upper jaw and underwent surgery to have two titanium plates fitted to aid his recovery.

The injury forced him to change his training regime and also meant he did not travel to the UK for the launch of Alpine's new car, its first since being rebranded from Renault.

"I'm fine," Alonso said in Bahrain, which is hosting F1's preseason tests. "I'm happy to be here, back in the paddock and back in the sport first of all. After the accident four weeks ago I had like ten days to relax at home and after the surgery I had to relax a little bit.

"After nine, ten days I went back to a very normal routine on fitness, preparation. I missed the team launch because the restrictions at that time were quite tough between Switzerland and UK but I was feeling fine."

The titanium plates will be removed at the end of the season.

"I don't expect any issues, honestly," Alonso added. "I've been training for now three weeks or two weeks, absolutely normal. I've been in the simulator as well Monday and Tuesday so the preparations were not affected too much.

"I missed only a couple of marketing days and filming days, which I was happy about in a way! Then I recovered everything yesterday afternoon, I had a very intense day of marketing activities. I feel fine.

"Obviously one thing is the professional side and driving side, which I'm 100 percent. On the personal I will have to remove two titanium plates which I have in the upper jaw which will be removed at the end of the season.

"So still some things going on at the end of the championship but it will not affect my professional life."