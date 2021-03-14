F1 preseason: Final day underway in Bahrain

The third and final day of testing is underway at the Bahrain International Circuit. This is the last bit of track time allocated to the teams ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28.
What's happened so far?
When the session started, the weather was much more favourable than the first two days. The sun was out, the air temperature was down at 23C and the wind had dropped.
Charles Leclerc set the early pace in his Ferrari with a 1:30.486 on the C3 compound tyre. The usual caveats around unknown fuel loads apply, but the lap time compared favourably with the best time set by Valtteri Bottas on Saturday with the faster C5 compound, which left the overnight benchmark at 1:30.2289.
Sergio Perez focused on C2 tyres early in the session but had a short stoppage when he had to return to the pits with an apparent leak on his Red Bull.
Bottas continued to make up for lost time in the Mercedes with a series of eight and nine lap runs on the C2 compound, but did not appear to be focused on single-lap performance.