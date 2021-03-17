'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

Racing driver Sabine Schmitz, known for her prowess on German circuit Nurburgring, has died aged 51 after a long battle with cancer.

Schmitz became the first woman to win the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 1996. As the driver of the 'Ring Taxi', it is estimated she completed more than 30,000 laps of the famous circuit.

She also became known for her features on popular BBC show Top Gear.

F1 paid tribute to Schmitz, tweeting: "We are all deeply saddened to hear that Sabine Schmitz has passed away. An incredible talent and wonderful person who made us all smile. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."

Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson tweeted: "Terrible news about Sabine Schmitz. Such a sunny person and so full of beans."

The official account of the Nurburgring tweeted: "The Nürburgring has lost its most famous female racing driver."

"Sabine Schmitz passed away far too early after a long illness. We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace Sabine!"

After her historic win at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, Schmitz won again in 1997. She became the first women to win the VLN Endurance Championship the following year.