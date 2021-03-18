Layout for Saudi Arabia street circuit revealed

The organisers of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix have released details of the street circuit that will host Saudi Arabia's first Formula One race on December 5.

The 6.175km circuit is located in the country's second largest city, Jeddah, and is being billed as the fastest street race on the F1 calendar.

The layout features 27 corners, although many of them are kinks on flat-out sections, with simulations estimating an average speed of 250km/h around the lap.

The track runs along Jeddah's Corniche area, 12km north of the city centre, resulting in the circuit's distinctive layout along the coastline.

The cars are expected to hit a top speed of 322km/h before Turn 27, which is a hairpin leading back onto the pit straight, and there is the potential for three DRS zones to aid overtaking.

Like the Singapore Grand Prix, the race will be held at night under artificial lights.

The layout has been designed by F1's go-to circuit designers, Tilke Engineers, but also received input from F1's motorsport division, which is headed up by the F1 motorsport director Ross Brawn.

"We have worked closely with the team at Tilke and with the promoter to ensure we have a track that provides exciting wheel to wheel racing for our fans and challenges all of the drivers," Brawn said.

"The design brings out the best of a modern street circuit but also has fast paced free flowing areas that will create fast speeds and overtaking opportunities.

"The setting is incredible, on the Red Sea, and we can't wait to see the cars on track in December."