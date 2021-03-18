Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes gets beached in the gravel on day two of testing in Bahrain. (0:59)

Red Bull is likely to hold a performance advantage over Mercedes at next weekend's opening round of the Formula One season, according to senior engineers from the reigning champions.

Mercedes struggled for performance throughout last weekend's test at the Bahrain International Circuit, which will also host the first race of 2021, with Lewis Hamilton's fastest lap over a second off Max Verstappen's best time in the Red Bull.

A number of variables, such as fuel loads and engine settings, may have skewed the competitive order during the test, but after seven years dominating the sport Mercedes is preparing for a closer battle this season.

"I would say Red Bull are ahead on performance, they are the class act from the test, but it is a test, it is not a race and it is one event out of 23," Mercedes head of strategy James Vowles said.

"Are we going to have a close season? I would say so.

"Red Bull are a fierce adversary, they've got a strong package and clearly came out of the box very, very quick.

"The result of that is across the season and across different types of track layouts, I am sure you will see us move forwards and backwards relative to them but I don't believe we are going into this particularly finding all the performance that is missing or being ahead of them.

"So, in short: yeah, I think we are going to have a close championship this year."