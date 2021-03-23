Williams driver George Russell has replaced Romain Grosjean as the director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA).

Grosjean's departure to IndyCar this year opened up a vacancy. Russell, 23, will work alongside fellow director Sebastian Vettel and chairman Alexander Wurz.

The GPDA represents the interests of all 20 F1 drivers.

Russell, who is set for his third year in F1 this season, said: "It is an honour and privilege to be nominated director of the GPDA, I appreciate the support of my fellow drivers in entrusting this role to me and recognise the responsibility it entails."

Russell is seen as one of F1's most exciting young prospects. He is driving at Williams for a third year but is part of the Mercedes motor racing programme and is expected to step up to the world champion team in the near future.

Russell was a COVID stand-in for reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton at last year's Sakhir Grand Prix and nearly won the race, only for a late pit-stop blunder to relegate him down the order.

The 2021 F1 season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28.