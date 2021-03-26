Verstappen just holds the edge over Hamilton at Bahrain GP

Kimi Raikkonen takes a huge hit to the back and front of his Formula 1 car after spinning out of Friday practice in Bahrain. (0:29)

If you haven't bought into the hype surrounding the 2021 Formula One season already, now might be the time.

On the eve of the first qualifying session of the year in Bahrain, Red Bull has emerged as a genuine threat to Mercedes and Max Verstappen appears to be the favourite for victory.

That's not to say it's a done deal. If anything Mercedes has closed the gap that appeared to divide the two teams in preseason testing, but on the basis of Friday's opening practice sessions, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is on the back foot.

What's more, an equally close battle is brewing behind the top two teams, with McLaren and Ferrari leading an ultra-competitive midfield pack that is closer to the front of the grid than it has been for years.

Looking closer at the lap times there are a few key factors that will determine the outcome of the Bahrain Grand Prix, and for the first time in a long time, it is too close to call.

Single lap pace

Max Verstappen looks like the driver to beat at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Four teams were split by just 0.28s in Friday evening's practice session, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Lando Norris setting times that rivalled Hamilton in the Mercedes and Verstappen in the Red Bull.

Verstappen was fastest of all, 0.095s clear of Norris, with Hamilton in third and 0.235s off the pace of the lead Red Bull.

The gaps are small enough that they could be accounted for, or even reversed, by differing fuel loads and engine settings, and it's safe to assume Norris will drop out of the battle for pole position in qualifying on Saturday evening.

Norris admitted his team showed more of its pace than its rivals during the practice sessions, and speed traces from the fastest laps tend to back that up by confirming he was gaining an advantage at the end of each straight. That indicates McLaren was running a higher engine mode for its fast laps, while Mercedes and Red Bull were holding something in reserve.

Removing Norris from the equation, the difference between Hamilton and Verstappen was also clear in the data. On the entry to Turn 13, Hamilton lost roughly a tenth of a second to Verstappen, which was extended through the corner and onto the following straight.

Whether the loss of speed was down to a mistake on Hamilton's part or a deficit in car performance was harder to tell, but it will be a key focus for Mercedes ahead of qualifying.

To underline just how close the two drivers could be on Saturday night, if you add up Hamilton's three fastest sectors across the session (rather than the three he tied together on his fastest lap) his time would have been just 0.033s off Verstappen.

But that fact also tells its own story.

While Mercedes has made progress with the car since testing, it's clearly still difficult to drive.

Both drivers struggled for rear grip a and onboard footage showed Hamilton making more corrections behind the wheel than Verstappen.

When it comes to nailing a qualifying lap, Hamilton's task in the Mercedes appears to be a lot more challenging than Verstappen's in the Red Bull, and he will have to dig deeper in his reserves of natural talent to achieve the perfect lap.

Underlining just how narrow the margin for error is, the two teammates of Hamilton and Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes and Sergio Perez at Red Bull, finished the session fifth and tenth respectively. Both drivers had a better lap in them, but performing when it mattered was the difference.

The struggle of Perez and Bottas also highlighted how much the midfield pack has closed in on Mercedes and Red Bull over the winter.

Norris' lap came loaded with the caveats mentioned above, but was still in the right ballpark, while Sainz was just 0.045s off Hamilton's best effort.

Both Sainz and Norris held a healthy margin over their respective teammates, but it would be a real surprise to see them stick with Red Bull and Mercedes when the fuel comes out in qualifying.

Instead, Ferrari and McLaren look set to head up a close midfield battle that promises to include AlphaTauri, Aston Martin, Alpine and even Alfa Romeo, with all six teams within a second of each other.

Once again, confidence in the car will likely be a key factor in where each driver lines up on the grid and that could all change over the weekend when windier conditions are expected.

Long-run pace