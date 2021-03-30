Lewis Hamilton takes the win in the first Grand Prix of the season after a close battle with Max Verstappen. (0:30)

The first race of the Formula One season always results in a series of sweeping generalisations about the year to come. Sometimes they hold true, often they don't.

Now the dust has settled on the Bahrain Grand Prix, ESPN's Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson dissect some of the main talking points from race one.

Aston Martin made a mistake signing Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel struggled to recover during the race after starting last on the grid. Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel had an awful debut with Aston Martin. The four-time world champion qualified 18th, was demoted to the back of the grid and collided with Esteban Ocon on his way to a 15th-place finish in the race. That incident, and failing to slow for yellow flags in qualifying, meant he collected five penalty points in the first weekend.

So, has Aston Martin made a mistake in signing the four-time champion?

Verdict: OVERREACTION

The narrative coming into this year was that Vettel needed the move to Aston Martin. His Ferrari career had been so promising but the last two and a half years, since his infamous crash out of the lead at the 2018 German Grand Prix, were painful to watch.

Those struggles at Ferrari didn't deter Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll. The Vettel signing was a ringing endorsement of Stroll's grand vision for the team, adding a world champion to a team with championship ambitions.

Surely a change in scenery would help Vettel rediscover his mojo and consign the spins and underpar performances to the past?

The Bahrain Grand Prix was a disaster in that regard. It was just a rotten weekend from start to finish. He qualified out of position and spent much of the race on a very optimistic one-stop strategy in a bid to try and get himself into contention for a points finish.

The Ocon collision was clumsy, too, and Vettel didn't help himself by suggesting the Frenchman was to blame when that was clearly not the case.

But it's far too early to say Vettel was not worth the investment. For one thing, he's driving at a new team and adjusting to a new car and engine -- Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez were also slightly off their usual performance levels in their first events in similar scenarios.

Great drivers are allowed to have bad weekends from time to time. Although Vettel's issue has been that these have far outweighed his good weekends in the recent past.

Whatever you think about Vettel's time at Red Bull, he's a four-time world champion and has earned the benefit of the doubt in this situation. If he can quickly move on from his first race in British racing green and come back strongly in the European leg of races we have coming up, hopefully he'll start to see some of his former self.

If he doesn't, then this statement will start to look less like an overreaction. But we're a long way from that just yet.

NS

Yuki Tsunoda is the real deal

Yuki Tsunoda won a lot of fans on his debut with AlphaTauri. Peter Fox/Getty Images

There is a real buzz around AlphaTauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda and his Bahrain Grand Prix performance only increased that excitement.

Tsunoda finished ninth, scoring two points, and pulled off a number of impressive overtakes.The pick of the bunch was an outrageously late lunge on Lance Stroll at the beginning of the final lap for ninth position.

So, is he the most exciting F1 rookie since the 2019 class of George Russell and Lando Norris?