Ricciardo says F1 are 'idiots' for showing crashes on social media

Daniel Ricciardo has hit out at the "idiots" behind Formula One's strategy of showing crash footage on its social media accounts.

Ricciardo was unhappy to see a montage of 2020's best moments including several crashes, saying it isn't something adults should want to watch. It is not the first time Ricciardo has hit out at this kind of footage.

Last year, Ricciardo said he was "disgusted" with F1 for the way it played replays of Romain Grosjean's crash on a loop at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Australian driver compared the coverage to something from Hollywood.

Ricciardo has spoken again on a similar topic in an interview with Square Mile magazine.

"I think last year, F1 put on their social channels, like, 'top 10 moments of the year' or something, and eight of the 10 were crashes," Ricciardo said.

"I was just like, you guys are f------ idiots.

"Maybe 12-year-old kids want to see that kind of content, and that's cool because they don't know any better, but we're not kids.

"Just do better, guys. Do better than that."

The Formula One season continues with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Italian circuit Imola on April 18.