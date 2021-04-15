Formula One says it is "continuing discussions" with the promoter of the Canadian Grand Prix over the running of this year's race amid reports the event has been cancelled for a second year in a row.

Radio-Canada reported on Thursday that the race, which is scheduled to go ahead on June 13, has been cancelled.

However, F1 would not comment on the story beyond the following statement, which was issued to ESPN by an F1 spokesperson.

"We are continuing our discussions with the promoter in Canada and have no further comment."

Last year's Canadian Grand Prix was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year's race has been under threat due to strict quarantine regulations in Canada.

The race in Montreal is scheduled to take place one week after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, meaning F1 personnel will not be able to attend both and complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine imposed on travellers arriving in Canada from a foreign country.

Istanbul Park in Turkey is a likely replacement for Montreal and was drafted into last year's race schedule after several grands prix were cancelled due to the pandemic.