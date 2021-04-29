Nate Saunders is pleased with F1's "proactive" decision to have a qualifying sprint race in three of the 2021 events. (1:10)

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas says he has moved on from the collision with Williams driver George Russell at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix two weeks ago.

The two drivers collided midway through the race at Imola after Russell attempted to pass Bottas for ninth position and lost control of his car.

The pair initially blamed each other for the accident, but Russell later apologised to Bottas via a social media post.

Bottas said Russell attempted to contact him on Monday morning, but he missed the Williams driver's call and has not spoken to him since they met in the stewards room in Imola to explain the accident.

"I heard about his post and apology, and I read it," Bottas said. "But yeah, to be honest, we haven't spoken after the race, after the stewards.

"I did have a missed call on the Monday morning, but I was still sleeping.

The accident put an end to both drivers' races. Hasan Bratic/picture alliance via Getty Images

"We haven't spoken, but I'm sure it's the same for George, it's done and dusted.

"It's history, and there was no decision by the stewards. George apologised, and it's time to move on."

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix, Bottas also said he talked to team boss Toto Wolff after the accident.

"We had a chat afterwards, just to go through the situation, as it's normal. But, apart from that, we agreed to take the positives and learn from the negatives and move on.

"It was one to forget, really, and one positive, for sure, was that it was only race two of the season and there are 21 to go."