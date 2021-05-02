Lewis Hamilton passes Valtteri Bottas in the 20th lap of the Portuguese Grand Prix to take the lead. (1:03)

The Alfa Romeo Formula One team failed on Sunday to overturn a penalty that cost Kimi Raikkonen points at last month's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Stewards had accepted a team request for a review at the Portuguese Grand Prix based on the emergence of new elements, but later issued a statement upholding the original sanction.

"We tried but now they say no, so we acknowledge and go on," Alfa's head of track engineering Xevi Pujolar told reporters in a video call.

Raikkonen was handed a 30-second penalty at Italy's Imola circuit after the race was halted by a crash between Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Williams' George Russell and then given a rolling re-start.