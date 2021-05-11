Ronaldo misses Juventus training to visit Ferrari HQ

McLaren driver Lando Norris reveals how he has learned to cope with disappointment and criticism in his F1 career. (2:14)

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a Juventus training session on Monday to visit Ferrari's Formula One headquarters at Maranello, Italy.

Ronaldo made the visit with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and John Elkann, Exor president and Ferrari chairman. Exor is the holding company run by the Agnelli family, which controls Juventus and Ferrari.

At Maranello, home of Ferrari's F1 team and where it has built race cars since 1947, Ronaldo posed for a photograph with drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Both drivers were given a signed Juventus shirt carrying Ronaldo's name and iconic No. 7.

According to several reports in Italy, Ronaldo was also given a new Ferrari road car.

Ronaldo's future at Juventus is uncertain. He has a contract until the end of the 2021-22 season, but according to various reports in Italy, he will look to leave the club this summer if it fails to qualify for the Champions League.

With three games remaining, Juventus is currently one point behind the final Champions League spot in Serie A. Ronaldo is the top scorer in the competition, with 27 goals.