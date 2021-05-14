        <
        >

          Turkish GP cancelled; Austria gets second 2021 F1 race

          play
          Lando Norris on coping with disappointment in F1 (2:14)

          McLaren driver Lando Norris reveals how he has learned to cope with disappointment and criticism in his F1 career. (2:14)

          5:23 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Turkish Grand Prix will not take place on June 13 due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, with Austria getting a second 2021 F1 race instead.

          The news follows travel restrictions being imposed on Turkey by the UK, where seven of F1's 10 teams are based. As with the Chinese Grand Prix, F1 is open to the prospect of rescheduling Turkey's event for later in the season if circumstances allow.

          Turkey was added to the schedule only recently, as a replacement for the Canadian Grand Prix.

          Turkey's cancellation has led to a slight reshuffle of the 2021 schedule, with a France-Austria-Austria triple-header taking place across three weeks.

          That will be achieved by the French Grand Prix moving from June 27 to June 20, with its original slot on the calendar given to the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria. The Austrian Grand Prix remains in the same place on the calendar, July 4, to finish off the triple-header.

          The second Austria race means the 2021 calendar still has 23 races.

          Remaining F1 schedule as it stands:

          May 23 - Monaco GP, Monte Carlo

          June 6 - Azerbaijan GP, Baku

          June 20 - French GP, Paul Ricard

          June 27 - Styrian GP, Red Bull Ring

          July 4 - Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring

          July 18 - British GP, Silverstone

          Aug. 1 - Hungarian GP, Budapest

          Aug. 29 - Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps

          Sept. 5 - Dutch GP, Zandvoort

          Sept. 12 - Italian GP, Monza

          Sept. 26 - Russian GP, Sochi

          Oct. 3 - Singapore GP, Marina Bay

          Oct. 10 - Japanese GP, Suzuka

          Oct. 24 - U.S. GP, Austin

          Oct. 31 - Mexican GP, Mexico City

          Nov. 7 - Brazilian GP, Sao Paulo

          Nov. 21 - Australian GP, Melbourne

          Dec. 5 - Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah

          Dec. 12 - Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina

          Austria hosted two races to open the makeshift 2020 F1 season, which was delayed by the pandemic. In its announcement Friday, F1 thanked Austria race promoters for their enthusiasm to do the same again this year, as well as France's flexibility in changing its date just a month out from its event.

          Last year's Turkish Grand Prix was the first at Istanbul Park since 2010. Lewis Hamilton won the race to claim his record-equaling seventh world championship.