The Turkish Grand Prix will not take place on June 13 due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, with Austria getting a second 2021 F1 race instead.

The news follows travel restrictions being imposed on Turkey by the UK, where seven of F1's 10 teams are based. As with the Chinese Grand Prix, F1 is open to the prospect of rescheduling Turkey's event for later in the season if circumstances allow.

Turkey was added to the schedule only recently, as a replacement for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Turkey's cancellation has led to a slight reshuffle of the 2021 schedule, with a France-Austria-Austria triple-header taking place across three weeks.

That will be achieved by the French Grand Prix moving from June 27 to June 20, with its original slot on the calendar given to the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria. The Austrian Grand Prix remains in the same place on the calendar, July 4, to finish off the triple-header.

The second Austria race means the 2021 calendar still has 23 races.

Remaining F1 schedule as it stands:

May 23 - Monaco GP, Monte Carlo

June 6 - Azerbaijan GP, Baku

June 20 - French GP, Paul Ricard

June 27 - Styrian GP, Red Bull Ring

July 4 - Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring

July 18 - British GP, Silverstone

Aug. 1 - Hungarian GP, Budapest

Aug. 29 - Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps

Sept. 5 - Dutch GP, Zandvoort

Sept. 12 - Italian GP, Monza

Sept. 26 - Russian GP, Sochi

Oct. 3 - Singapore GP, Marina Bay

Oct. 10 - Japanese GP, Suzuka

Oct. 24 - U.S. GP, Austin

Oct. 31 - Mexican GP, Mexico City

Nov. 7 - Brazilian GP, Sao Paulo

Nov. 21 - Australian GP, Melbourne

Dec. 5 - Saudi Arabian GP, Jeddah

Dec. 12 - Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina

Austria hosted two races to open the makeshift 2020 F1 season, which was delayed by the pandemic. In its announcement Friday, F1 thanked Austria race promoters for their enthusiasm to do the same again this year, as well as France's flexibility in changing its date just a month out from its event.

Last year's Turkish Grand Prix was the first at Istanbul Park since 2010. Lewis Hamilton won the race to claim his record-equaling seventh world championship.