The largest yacht in Monaco's harbour

MONACO -- If the wide shots of the Monaco Grand Prix look a little less spectacular this year, it's probably because the circuit's famous harbour is operating at little over half capacity.

Port Hercule, which is skirted by Monaco's famous race track on two sides, usually acts as a magnet for the Mediterranean's superyachts at this time of year, turning 160,000 square metres of liquid real estate into the ultimate playground for the rich and famous.

On a race weekend, a berth in Port Hercule can cost anywhere between €8,000 and €128,000 depending on location and size of boat, with the most expensive positions offering a view of the track from the Nouvelle Chicane to the Swimming Pool complex.

The very biggest boats have no choice but to moor on "The T" behind the Swimming Pool grandstand, with their bows pointing out to sea.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has curbed the party in 2021, with loud music banned after 10 p.m. and no more than 12 guests on a yacht at any time.

ESPN

The largest yacht in the harbour this year is "Faith", a 316-foot leviathan worth an estimated $200,000,000.

In 2019 it was anchored further down the coastline, acting as the base for Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll and his racing driver son, Lance.

Recent media reports suggest Faith has been sold to Michael Latifi, the billionaire chairman and CEO of Sofina Foods and father of Williams racing driver, Nicholas.

Details of Faith can be found online, including its seasonal charter rates, which start at an eye-watering €1,200,000 per week and rise to €1,500,000.

That money not only buys you a lot of yacht for seven days, but also a list of amenities that would make several of Monaco's five-star hotels look rather ill-equipped.

The five-storey floating palace houses a cinema, spa, swimming pool, massage room, steam room, hammam, gym and, rumour has it, a snow room.

It has seven bedrooms that can sleep up to 12 guests, a VIP stateroom to entertain friends and includes an elevator to conveniently link its decks.

Faith also comes laden with toys, including two jet skis, an electric foiling surf board, three sea bobs and two kayaks.

A helipad and helicopter hanger are built into the floating superstructure, although it seems as though you have to provide your own helicopter.

One charter website carrying details of Faith, claims its "impressive leisure and entertainment facilities make her the ideal charter yacht for socialising and entertaining with family and friends".