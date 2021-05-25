Lewis Hamilton has said the world must continue to work for equality to honour the legacy of George Floyd.

It is one year since Floyd was killed in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. On April 20, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter by a jury.

Floyd's death became a catalyst for a social justice movement in sports last summer. Hamilton, a seven-time F1 champion and the sport's only Black driver, has become a leading voice in calling for an end to racial injustice.

Last year he set up the Hamilton Commission, aimed at creating a pathway for people from ethnic minority backgrounds to Formula One.

On Tuesday, to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death, Hamilton posted a tribute on social media and said the work cannot stop.

He wrote: "What does justice mean for a daughter who lost her dad? For a woman who lost her partner? For a man who lost his brother? What does justice mean when a man's life is stolen because of nothing more than the colour of his skin?

"George wasn't supposed to die that day. One year later, the impact of his life and it's unfair ending remains with us. Today, we will mourn George and keep his loved ones in our prayers.

"But how can we achieve real justice for him, and the many lives stolen before and after his? We never forget. We continue our work. We believe in a world where children like George's don't have to worry about whether their dad will come home at night. Where every black person can walk down the street with the belief that this world was made for them.

"We work to build an equal world for George, for his children, and for all the other victims of racism. Rest in peace, George Floyd. Your time here was cut far too short. Your legacy will last forever.