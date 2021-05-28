Bottas's wheel was finally freed 43 hours later

Nate Saunders is pleased with F1's "proactive" decision to have a qualifying sprint race in three of the 2021 events. (1:10)

Mercedes have finally stopped the clock on Valtteri Bottas's Monaco Grand Prix tyre change after removing a stuck wheel from his car two days after it forced his retirement.

The Formula One champions posted a video on Thursday of a crouching mechanic freeing up the front right wheel with special equipment at the factory at 9:59 A.M. on Tuesday.

"The job's done. Onwards and upwards from here," Mercedes added on Twitter. "All eyes on Baku to come back smarter and stronger."

Valtteri Bottas' race was undone by a wheel nut issue at his pit-stop. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

It normally takes about a second and a half to remove a nut, change a wheel and put a new nut on.

"The margin for error is very small and if just the slightest problem happens, it slows the stop down or potentially, in an absolute disastrous case, this happens," head of strategy James Vowles said in a debrief.