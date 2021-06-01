Aston Martin team to promote LGBTQ+ awareness in F1

The Aston Martin Formula One team announced on Tuesday a partnership with the Racing Pride movement and said it will work through June to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ diversity in the male-dominated sport.

Racing Pride was founded in 2019 to create visibility for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in motorsport and to challenge negative stereotypes and misconceptions.

Aston Martin said the campaign will run across Pride Month, aligning with Formula One's #WeRaceAsOne initiative.

Racing Pride logos will appear on the race cars at the June 20 French Grand Prix.

"I congratulate the people who have pushed the discussion that has led to wider inclusion," said four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel, who drives for the team, along with Canadian Lance Stroll, in a statement.