Singapore Grand Prix cancelled for 2021

The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday organisers of the race confirmed this year's event, slated for Oct. 3, would not take place. Last year's event was also cancelled due to the pandemic.

According to the BBC, F1 is weighing up several options as replacements for this year, including Turkey, China or a second race at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, which is already hosting the U.S. Grand Prix on Oct. 24.

Turkey was briefly on the calendar as replacement for the Canadian GP this month, but it had to cancel that event due to the pandemic. The Chinese GP postponed its 2021 event due to the pandemic. Both hoped a race at the tail-end of 2021 would be possible if circumstances change.

Colin Syn, deputy chairman of the Singapore GP, said the decision had not been taken lightly.

"We understand that our fans were looking forward to another edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix," he said. "To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore.

"We would not be able to deliver a full event experience fans have come to expect over the years, while safeguarding the health and safety of our fans, contractors, volunteers and staff. Ultimately, we have to be responsible, cautious and prudent as safety is our number one concern."