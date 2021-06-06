Azerbaijan GP halted after Red Bull's Verstappen crashes

Max Verstappen crashes despite leading in Azerbaijan because of a rear tire failure. (0:28)

The Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix was halted three laps from the end on Sunday after Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen crashed while heading for victory.

Verstappen was not hurt in the accident which appeared to be due to a sudden puncture or tyre failure.

The crash left Mexican Sergio Perez, Verstappen's team mate, in the lead with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton second for Mercedes and Sebastian Vettel third in an Aston Martin.

The drama continued at the restart. Hamilton went straight on at Turn 1 with overheated brakes, leaving Perez to claim his first victory for Red Bull and the second of his F1 career.

Vettel finished second, while last year's Italian Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly brilliantly held off Charles Leclerc to finish third.