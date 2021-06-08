Horner disagrees with how Wolff 'roasts' Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton skids off the track at the restart as Sergio Perez wins his first Grand Prix with Red Bull. (0:29)

Hamilton locks up at the restart as Sergio Perez wins in Azerbaijan (0:29)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner does not agree with the way his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff has criticised his team for their recent performances.

Mercedes has scored just six points over the past two races, Monaco and Azerbaijan, its worst performance over two consecutive races since the end of 2012.

Wolff was quick to say his team needed to perform better in upcoming races, having fallen behind Red Bull in both the drivers' and constructors' championship.

Speaking after Baku on Sunday, Wolff said: "We just need to be the best, the best of us, and the best that we have. And we haven't given the drivers a competitive package this weekend. It's been far from a competitive package.

"That is the frustration. It is not only the incident at the end, that frustrates. It's overall not meeting our own expectations. All of us together: Lewis, the engineers, myself, everybody in the team."

Toto Wolff has called on Mercedes to step up its performances this season. Eric Alonso/Action Plus via Getty Images

During the weekend, Wolff had engaged in a war of words with Horner, primarily over the controversy surrounding Red Bull's "flexi" rear wing. There were suggestions Mercedes would protest the wing after the race, although that did not materialise.

At one point, Wolff had called Horner a "wind bag".

When Wolff's comments from Sunday evening, regarding Mercedes' performance, were put to Horner, he jumped at the chance to continue their war of words.

"I mean, a lot has been made about Toto's comments this weekend," Horner said.

"He's never afraid to roast his team so publicly, which I disagree with. But that's his prerogative."