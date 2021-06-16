Lewis Hamilton explains the mistake that cost him a shot at victory and ended up with him finishing 16th in Baku. (0:30)

Esteban Ocon will race in Formula One with Alpine until the end of 2024, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

Ocon, 24, joined the team formerly known as Renault last year.

The deal will keep Ocon with current teammate Fernando Alonso until next year, with the two-time world champion signed to stay until the end of 2022.

It means the French team will continue with at least one French driver for the next three seasons. There were rumours the team would be in the market for French driver Pierre Gasly, who currently races for AlphaTauri.

Ocon's extension means Gasly is likely to remain with AlphaTauri for at least one more season, with other obvious avenues to a top team seemingly closed.

Alpine said it had stuck with Ocon due to his "raw talent, maturity and hunger for success".

Ocon scored the first podium of his F1 career at last year's Sakhir Grand Prix, finishing second.