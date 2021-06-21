The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will tweak the layout to the Yas Marina Circuit in a bid to improve racing at the circuit set to host the 2021 season finale.

Abu Dhabi has hosted a number of dull races since the circuit joined the calendar in 2009. Yas Marina offers limited overtaking opportunities.

Race organisers have decided to make changes in time for this year's event, which will take place on Dec. 12.

Saif Al Noaimi, acting CEO Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, is quoted by Autosport as saying: "We've been looking at improving the racing on the track

"We've been listening to our spectators, the fans, the drivers, F1 and the FIA, and we've been working on making some changes, exciting changes, this year to the layout of the track.

"We will be undergoing some modifications to the track over the summer in time for this year's edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix."