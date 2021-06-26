Lewis Hamilton and more Formula 1 drivers react to their qualifying performances at the Styrian Grand Prix. (1:41)

Yuki Tsunoda has been given a three-place grid penalty for impeding Valtteri Bottas during qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix.

Tsunoda had matched the best Saturday performance of his rookie season, quaifying eighth, but will start from 11th after the penalty.

F1's TV broadcast showed replays of Bottas having to pass Tsunoda on the inside of Turn 4. On the radio shortly afterwards, Bottas complained Tsunoda was a "f------ idiot".

Tsunoda later said his team only told him Bottas was approaching when he was already in the braking zone. When Bottas arrived, Tsunoda had not fully moved off the racing line.

The stewards' report said: "Car 22 had just completed a fast lap and had communication from the team that he was now on an inlap.

"The team did not warn Car 22 of the approach of Car 77 on a fast lap. Car 77 approached Car 22 at the entry to Turn 4. Car 22 was on the racing line, and while he attempted to move off the racing line to the outside, he did impede car 77 unnecessarily.

"It is the responsibility of every driver to be aware of faster cars when they are on a slow lap. The team should have assisted the driver in being aware of the approaching faster car, but such lack of communication is not an excuse for the driver."

Tsunoda's penalty promotes Fernando Alonso to eighth, Esteban Ocon to ninth and George Russell to 10th.