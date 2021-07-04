F1 confirms 'targeted attack' led to app hack

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff joke about a rare swift agreement on Hamilton's new deal. (2:04)

Formula One has confirmed hackers briefly got control of its app on Saturday evening, sending out two alerts in the process.

Users of the app received two unexpected notifications in the hours after qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

F1's app first sent out a message saying: "Foo"

That was followed up with another, saying: "Hmmmm, I should check my security.. :)"

F1 said it has no reason to believe user data was compromised during the hack.

An F1 statement said: "Our investigation confirms that this targeted attack was limited to the Push Notifications Service.

"We will continue to investigate, review and improve safety measures but, at this time, have no reason to believe that any customer data has been accessed during this incident."