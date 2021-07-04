Kimi Raikkonen has been given a 20-second penalty and two penalty points on his superlicence for a last-lap collision with Sebastian Vettel at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Raikkonen made contact with Vettel as the pair drove out of Turn 4 on the final lap of the race at the Red Bull Ring. The two former world champions were already out of the points.

"Obviously our wheels touched and off we went," Raikkonen said after the race, before seeing the stewards. "Unfortunate end but it didn't change much, because we were both out of the points, but I'll have to see it from the outside.

"I saw him there, but I don't know how we ended up touching. I don't know if I move or he moved... I'll have to see it."

Both drivers visited the stewards after the race and they felt Raikkonen was to blame. The penalty -- the time equivalent of a drive-through penalty -- had no impact on his race result, as he still finished 16th in the final classification once it was applied.

The verdict read: "Exiting T5 RAI closed the door on VET, which caused a collision taking both cars off the track".

Raikkonen's penalty points means he now has six for the rolling 12-month period. Drivers get an automatic ban if they ever reach 12 points in that time frame.