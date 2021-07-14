Alfa Romeo to stay in F1 beyond 2021 with Sauber

Nate Saunders is pleased with F1's "proactive" decision to have a qualifying sprint race in three of the 2021 events. (1:10)

Alfa Romeo will remain in Formula One beyond 2021 after extending its agreement with Sauber Motorsport.

Alfa Romeo returned to F1 in 2018 after a 30 year absence with a technical and commercial partnership with Sauber. The following season that extended to a full rebrand to Alfa Romeo, which is how the team has competed since 2019.

That partnership will continue for at least two more years after a multi-year extension was announced on Wednesday, ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Like every team in F1, Alfa Romeo hopes to make significant gains in 2022 with the sweeping aerodynamic rule changes set to come into force. The team is yet to confirm whether it will keep current drivers Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion, and Antonio Giovinazzi on board for another season.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Team boss Frederic Vasseur said: "We are delighted to be announcing the extension of this partnership. Alfa Romeo have been an incredible companion over the last few years, and we are even more excited about the chapters that are yet to come.

"The new regulations are giving us the chance to make another step forward and I firmly believe we are perfectly placed to make big gains together. We are looking forward to our future together and to keeping moving towards the front of the grid.

"This relationship is also very important for our company as a whole, beyond the track: the work we have done in the automotive world has shown the extent of the technology and manufacturing skills of Sauber Engineering and we are confident we can continue working for Alfa Romeo on new and exciting projects that will shape the future of the car industry."