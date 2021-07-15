Lando Norris said he's going into the British Grand Prix still feeling the physical and mental toll of being mugged at Wembley after the Euro 2020 final.

After the game, which saw Italy beat England on penalties, McLaren F1 driver Norris posted a picture to Instagram wearing a limited edition Richard Mille watch, which retails for over $100,000. That watch is the one believed to have been stolen.

In the initial statement on Monday, McLaren said the English driver had been unharmed in the incident but was "understandably shaken".

There were numerous reports of violence after the Wembley final. British police said 19 of its officers were injured while 86 people, including 53 at the venue, were arrested.

On Thursday at Silverstone Norris said he had been struggling to put the incident behind him and said he's still feeling some pain.

Lando Norris had a $100,000 Richard Mille watch stolen after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"I'm fine. I've been better, I can say that," Norris told Sky Sports. "I'm not in perfect condition, I'm not going to lie.

"Some work to do... mentally. Of course I talk about that a lot, mental health, mental strength's very im,portant. I've not been sleeping that great and so on. Not ideal, and I'm feeling bit sore.

"I dunno... I'm not the guy in the worst position after Wembley and so on. I'll work on it and make sure I'm feeling better. I'm in the best shape possible. I feel like I can still go out and do the job I need to do."

Norris will be driving on Friday afternoon in practice ahead of qualifying, which precedes a revamped weekend schedule which includes F1's first ever sprint qualifying race.

Norris did not go into detail about how the incident unfolded.

"I guess just unlucky. I don't really want to go into too much detail, but I'm thankful I'm here. It's not a nice experience for anyone to go through, and it's not only me it's happened to, it's happened to other people. It's something I don't wish upon anyone, and if anybody else goes through it I can sympathise for them and I know what they feel like.

"It's tough. It's been a tough few days to get over it and make sure I am sleeping well and everything. I'm not in the perfect condition, but I am happy I'm here and still healthy and reasonably good."