McLaren shows support for Phoenix Suns on F1 car

McLaren's Formula One car is carrying the Phoenix Suns logo at the British Grand Prix to show support for the team in the NBA Finals.
The Suns logo will be featured on the Halo and in front of the cockpit of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo's cars throughout the event at Silverstone.
McLaren tweeted its support for the Suns ahead of Saturday's Game 5. The Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks are currently tied a 2-2 in the series.
Game 5 of the #NBAFinals tomorrow. 🏀 HUGE!— McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 16, 2021
We're backing the @Suns in their papaya jerseys. 🧡
Let's do this, team! #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/SAz3MdbQsl
McLaren said the gesture is simply friendly support. McLaren and the Suns have a connection in mutual shareholder MSP Sports Capital.
On Saturday, ahead of Formula One's ever sprint race, which will set the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix, the Suns tweeted a picture of Cameron Johnson in front of a McLaren supercar to return the gesture.
Suns 🤝 McLarens— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 16, 2021
Good luck to @LandoNorris and @danielricciardo! Thanks for supporting! https://t.co/22RfgkLczY pic.twitter.com/ic24OXy4zn
The British Grand Prix is live on ESPN at 9.55AM ET.