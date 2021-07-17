McLaren shows support for Phoenix Suns on F1 car

Phoenix Suns decals can be seen around the cockpit and the halo of Daniel Ricciardo's McLaren at the British GP. (0:28)

McLaren's Formula One car is carrying the Phoenix Suns logo at the British Grand Prix to show support for the team in the NBA Finals.

The Suns logo will be featured on the Halo and in front of the cockpit of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo's cars throughout the event at Silverstone.

McLaren tweeted its support for the Suns ahead of Saturday's Game 5. The Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks are currently tied a 2-2 in the series.

McLaren said the gesture is simply friendly support. McLaren and the Suns have a connection in mutual shareholder MSP Sports Capital.

On Saturday, ahead of Formula One's ever sprint race, which will set the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix, the Suns tweeted a picture of Cameron Johnson in front of a McLaren supercar to return the gesture.

The British Grand Prix is live on ESPN at 9.55AM ET.