Verstappen crashes out after collision with Hamilton on first lap (0:29)

SILVERSTONE, U.K. -- Max Verstappen was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after crashing out of the British Grand Prix in a collision with title rival Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap.

Verstappen walked away from the accident with the help of marshals, but after visiting the circuit medical centre he was referred to the local hospital for further checks.

The two championship contenders collided in a high-speed accident at the 180 mph Copse corner, taking Vertsappen out of the race on the spot while Hamilton continued in the race.

Verstappen, who started from pole position, was under attack from Hamilton in the opening lap of the race, with the Mercedes driver attempting overtakes in Turn 1 (Abbey), Turn 3 (Village) and Turn 6 (Brooklands).