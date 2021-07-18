Max Verstappen said championship rival Lewis Hamilton's move at the British Grand Prix was dangerous and that the Mercedes driver's post-race victory celebrations were disrespectful.

Hamilton clipped Verstappen as the pair fought for the lead at Copse Corner on the opening lap. Hamilton was given a ten-second penalty but still won the race to cut Verstappen's championship lead from 33 to seven points, claiming his eighth British Grand Prix victory.

Verstappen went to the FIA medical facility and then to hospital for precautionary tweets but was unhurt in the incident.

Several hours after the race Verstappen criticised Hamilton for the move and his exuberant celebrations with the Silverstone fans following his victory, which he watched while still at hospital.

Verstappen tweeted: "Glad I'm ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this.

"The penalty given does not help us and doesn't do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on".

After the race, Red Bull boss Christian Horner labelled Hamilton an "amateur" for the move, saying it had put Verstappen's safety in jeopardy.