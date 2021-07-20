Mick Schumacher has driven the car his seven-time champion father, Michael, drove on his Formula One debut in 1991.

Michael Schumacher made his debut at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix for the Jordan team, which went on to become the modern-day Aston Martin outfit.

Mick Schumacher with his father's Jordan 191 at Silverstone. Haas

Mick Schumacher made his debut this year with the Haas F1 team and as part of a feature interview with Sky Sports, drove his father's Jordan at Silverstone on Tuesday.

The Jordan 191, which Michael Schumacher used to qualify in seventh place at Spa Francorchamps before a clutch failure forced him to retire from the race, is considered to be one of the most beautiful F1 cars of all time.

Mick Schumacher drives his father's Jordan 191 down the Silverstone pit lane. Haas

Its green livery and 7 Up sponsorship makes it instantly recognisable and Mick Schumacher posed for photos in the car, which were later released by the Haas team to the media.

Silverstone also witnessed a day of 2021 tyre testing with Pirelli on Tuesday as Aston Martin, Red Bull and Haas all completed track running on the new low-profile tyres.