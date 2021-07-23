ESPN's Nate Saunders explains why racist abuse towards Lewis Hamilton isn't a surprise despite him being one of the greatest drivers ever. (1:36)

Alfa Romeo has reportedly made Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas its top target to sign ahead of the 2022 Formula One season.

Bottas' future hinges on the decision Mercedes is set to make over the summer break, which follows the Hungarian Grand Prix. Mercedes has the choice between retaining Bottas or promoting junior driver George Russell from Williams.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said the decision between Bottas and Russell will be made before the Belgian Grand Prix on August 29.

Paddock rumours suggest the team is leaning towards the Russell option. According to a report in Autosport, Alfa Romeo is preparing for this eventuality by preparing an offer for Bottas.

Current Alfa Romeo drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen have not signed contracts beyond 2021. It seems increasingly unlikely Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion, will be offered a new deal.