Netflix has confirmed the upcoming release of a film about Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, set for release on Sept. 15.

The film, the first to be supported by the German driver's family, will give "unique insights" into his life, according to Netflix.

Schumacher is a seven-time F1 champion and is widely regarded to be one of the best racing drivers of all time. His storied -- and often controversial -- career saw him claim 91 race victories, a record that stood until Lewis Hamilton surpassed it at last year's Portuguese Grand Prix.

SCHUMACHER - the first film supported by his family - gives unique insights into the life of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher. Only on Netflix, from 15 September. pic.twitter.com/ChcEEaKfsb — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 30, 2021

Schumacher made his debut in 1991 with Jordan at the Belgian Grand Prix, where he claimed his maiden win the following year. He won two championships with Benetton in 1994 and 1995.

He is most famous for his stint with Ferrari, between 1996 and 2006, where he won five straight championships in one of the most dominant spells in F1 history.

He retired in 2006 but returned for an unsuccessful second stint in F1 with Mercedes between 2010 and 2012, when he retired for a second time.

In December 2013 Schumacher sustained serious head injuries in a skiing accident. He has not been seen publicly since and updates about his health have been sporadic. According to the last Schumacher family report, he is continuing rehabilitation at the family's home in Switzerland.

Schumacher's son Mick is now an F1 driver, in his rookie season with Haas. Mick, who won the Formula 3 and Formula 2 championships, made his debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix earlier this year.