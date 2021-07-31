A volunteer marshal at the classic racing circuit Brands Hatch has died following an incident at a British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) car championship event on Saturday.

According to Sky News, the marshal was struck by a car which spun off the track, and police and air ambulance were called to the circuit on Saturday afternoon.

The BARC said in a statement: "The British Automobile Racing Club is saddened to confirm that as a result of an accident that occurred during a race meeting at Brands Hatch circuit today, a volunteer marshal tragically lost their life. The rest of the day's racing activity was cancelled.

"On behalf of everyone connected with the BARC, we are devastated by loss of one of the amazing volunteer marshal community who do so much to enable the sport to take place. Our thoughts and best wishes are with the family and friends of all those involved."

The statement added the the organisation are working with national governing body, Motorsport UK, and the local police.

Motorsport UK said in a statement: "The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport UK are with the marshal's family, the event organisers, and other members of the motorsport community present. Together with BARC we have begun a full investigation into the accident."

The event is expected to resume on Sunday.