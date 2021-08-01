Valtteri Bottas drives into the back of Lando Norris at turn 1 to end his own race and drop both Red Bulls down the field. (0:25)

Sebastian Vettel has been stripped of second place at the Hungarian Grand Prix and disqualified from the result after his car did not have enough fuel to offer a sample to the FIA after the race.

The disqualification promotes Lewis Hamilton to second and Carlos Sainz on to the second podium finish of the season.

Vettel had finished second in a remarkable race at the Hungaroring, in which he challenged first-time winner Esteban Ocon for the lead throughout.

After crossing the finish line in second, Vettel parked his car on the side of the track, apparently concerned about the level of fuel in his Aston Martin.

In order to check the legality of the fuel used by teams, the FIA requires a one-litre sample from the tank after the race, but was only able to extract 0.3 litres from Vettel's car Sunday evening.

The FIA later confirmed Vettel's car had contravened the rules and that Vettel would be disqualified.

Aston Martin has the right to appeal the verdict.