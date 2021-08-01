Valtteri Bottas drives into the back of Lando Norris at turn 1 to end his own race and drop both Red Bulls down the field. (0:25)

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Sebastian Vettel's second place finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix could be under threat after his car did not have enough fuel to offer a sample to the FIA after the race.

Vettel finished second in a remarkable race at the Hungaroring, in which he challenged first-time winner Esteban Ocon for the lead throughout.

After crossing the finish line in second place, Vettel parked his car on the side of the track, apparently concerned about the level of fuel in his Aston Martin.

In order to check the legality of the fuel used by teams, the FIA requires a one litre sample from the tank after the race, but was only able to extract 0.3 litres from Vettel's car on Sunday evening.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer referred the matter to the stewards of the Hungarian Grand Prix, who later summoned a team representative to attend a hearing at 20:20 local time.

The lack of fuel sample could lead to Vettel's disqualification from the race, stripping him of his second podium finish with the Aston Martin team this year.