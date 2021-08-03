Valtteri Bottas drives into the back of Lando Norris at turn 1 to end his own race and drop both Red Bulls down the field. (0:25)

Charles Leclerc is highly likely to face grid penalties later this season after Ferrari declared his car's current engine a write-off as a result of a collision at last Sunday's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix.

Leclerc was shunted off at the first corner by Aston Martin's Lance Stroll on a chaotic opening lap before the race was red-flagged.

Ferrari said in a statement on Tuesday that Leclerc had been an "innocent victim" and was robbed of the chance of a great result.

"Examination of the number 16 SF21 (car) carried out yesterday in Maranello revealed that on top of this, the engine was irreparably damaged and cannot be used again," the Italian team said.

"This damage has a financial impact and also racing ramifications, given that over the remaining 12 race weekends this season, it is highly likely the team could be obliged to fit a fourth ICE (engine)... thus incurring grid penalties."

Charles Leclerc's Ferrari sustained significant damage in his collision with Lance Stroll in Hungary. Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One drivers are limited to three engines per season and using a fourth would incur a 10-place penalty. The team are also subject to a budget cap.

Leclerc is seventh in the championship, with Ferrari level on points with McLaren in the battle for third in the constructors' standings.

The results from Hungary are subject to a possible appeal by Aston Martin against the disqualification of Sebastian Vettel, Leclerc's former Ferrari team mate, from second place.