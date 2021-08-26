Fernando Alonso will remain in Formula One next season with the Alpine, the team has confirmed.

Alonso, a world champion with Renault in 2005 and 2006, returned to the grid this season with the French manufacturer's rebranded Alpine team. He hinted at "big news" earlier this week ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, which was followed by Alpine's confirmation of his new deal on Thursday.

It will keep him together with F1's newest race winner, Esteban Ocon, who signed a three-year extension earlier this season.

Alonso, widely regarded to be one of the best drivers of the modern era, played a key role in Ocon's Hungarian Grand Prix victory by fending off Lewis Hamilton for several crucial laps late in the race.

The team referenced this in the announcement, saying: "Fernando's excellent teamwork, unparalleled experience and race craft will be strong foundations for Alpine F1 Team's continued progress."

It added: "In just six months following his two-year sabbatical from Formula 1, Fernando has shown equal measures of race craft, guile and speed. His season-best fourth place finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix was not only his best result in Formula 1 since 2014 but a display of resilience and skill, which contributed richly to ensuring the team took its first win in Formula 1 under Alpine colours."

Alonso and Ocon will be teammates for a crucial season next year, with a sweeping aerodynamic rule change promising to shake up the competitive order and create a more level playing field across F1's 10 teams.

Alonso said he is relishing the prospect of having a car which can regularly challenge for victories in 2022.

"It's been a tricky season for everyone, but we've shown progress as a team and the result in Hungary serves as a good example of this progression. We're targeting more positive memories for the rest of this season but also crucially from next year onwards with the new regulation changes coming into Formula One.

"I have been a big supporter of the need for a level playing field and change in the sport and the 2022 season will be a great opportunity for that. I am looking forward to the rest of this year and racing alongside Esteban in 2022 for Alpine."