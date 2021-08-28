F1's revised schedule drops from 23 to 22 races

Max Verstappen's skid causes him to skate through the gravel and crash into the barriers in FP2. (0:28)

Formula One has released a revised schedule of 22 races to finish the 2021 season, although it remains subject to change.

The cancellation of races in Japan and Australia, both due to the global pandemic, threatened F1's plans to host a record 23 races this year.

F1 has found a replacement for the Australian Grand Prix, although this remains TBC on the calendar.

This is believed to be for Qatar's Losail International Circuit in Doha, a Moto GP race host since 2004. It would be Qatar's first Formula One race.

Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Remaining races on F1's revised race schedule

Aug. 29 - Belgian Grand Prix

Sep. 5 - Dutch Grand Prix

Sep. 12 - Italian Grand Prix

Sep. 26 - Russian Grand Prix

Oct. 10 - Turkish Grand Prix

Oct. 24 - U.S. Grand Prix

Nov. 7 - Mexican Grand Prix

Nov. 14 - Brazilian Grand Prix

Nov. 21 - TBC

Dec. 5 - Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Dec. 12 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 considers the race schedule to be subject to change and a further update is expected in the coming weeks. The end of the season already features the first-ever Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

The re-jigged calendar has seen some movement in terms of dates. Russia and Turkey will be a double header, with Austin's U.S. Grand Prix now a standalone.

Austin's position on the calendar would seemingly free the Circuit of the Americas up to host two races. However, the COVID-19 situation in Austin will likely dictate that decision, while COTA is understood to be skeptical about hosting a second race at such short notice.

Austin's Circuit of the Americas remains a candidate to host two races in 2021. Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Turkey's status remains uncertain. Seven of F1's ten teams based are in the UK and Turkey is currently on the country's red travel list.

Mexico is usually held either side of the U.S. Grand Prix but it has been shuffled back to form the middle race of a triple header with Brazil and the TBC race.