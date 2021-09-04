Raikkonen positive for COVID, Kubica to race at Dutch Grand Prix

Robert Kubica will race for Alfa Romeo in place of Kimi Raikkonen at the Dutch Grand Prix after the 2007 world champion tested positive for COVID-19.

Alfa Romeo confirmed Raikkonen is isolating in his hotel room and showing no symptoms. The team says it has worked with F1 and the FIA to identify close contacts and does not expect any further ramifications ahead of the weekend.

Williams boss Jost Capito is also isolating having had dinner with Raikkonen on Friday evening.

Kubica, Alfa's reserve driver, will step in. The Polish driver will get one hour of practice before qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of this weekend Raikkonen, the most experienced driver in F1, announced he will retire at the end of this season.