Michael Schumacher's wife, Corinna, has offered a rare update on the seven-time world champion's condition in an upcoming Netflix documentary, saying he's "different, but he's here".

Schumacher suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident in December 2013 and has not been seen in public since. The family have kept updates at a minimum while he continues rehabilitation at their home in Switzerland.

In a documentary due out on Sept. 15, Corinna Schumacher said that privacy is what her husband would have always wanted.

"Michael is here. Different, but he's here, and that gives us strength, I find," she said.

"We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

Vladimir Rys/Bongarts/Getty Images

"And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We're trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

"'Private is private', as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. "Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."

Michael and Corinna's son, Mick, is in his debut Formula One season with the Haas team.

Michael Schumacher remains one of F1's greatest drivers ever. He won two championships for Benneton in 1994 and 1995 and then five in a row for Ferrari between 2000 and 2004.

After retiring once in 2006, he returned for a second F1 stint with Mercedes between 2010 and 2012.

His 91 race wins are the second best all time, and he is level on seven championships with Lewis Hamilton.