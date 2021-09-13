Kimi Raikkonen says he will be back racing at the Russian Grand Prix after missing two races because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Raikkonen had to miss the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix after testing positive in the Netherlands. Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica took his place at both races.

On Monday, Raikkonen posted a typically short message on Instagram: "I am all good. See you at the next GP".

Raikkonen, the most experienced F1 driver in the sport's history and a one-time world champion, has already confirmed he will retire at the end of 2021.

The Finnish driver has started 341 races since making his debut with Sauber in 2001. He is the last driver to win a world championship for Ferrari, which he did in 2007.