Haas will retain the services of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin for the 2022 Formula One season.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, and Mazepin are the only all-rookie lineup on the F1 grid this season. Haas has struggled for competitiveness this year and has found itself firmly at the back of the order throughout the season.

Haas confirmed the pair would remain on Thursday, ahead of Mazepin's home race, the Russian Grand Prix.

Haas, the grid's only American team, has always said 2021 would be a difficult season. The team has already turned its focus to 2022, which will feature a sweeping change to the current aerodynamic rules. Formula One hopes that rule change will shake up the current competitive order.

Team boss Guenther Steiner said team stability was key for the upcoming change.

"We knew we wanted continuity behind the wheel in 2022 and I'm happy to confirm exactly that with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin competing for Uralkali Haas F1 Team next year," Steiner said.

"2021 has afforded both drivers the opportunity to learn Formula One -- and as rookies -- they've done a lot of that this year. It's been a tough season for sure with the package we've had, but at the same time they've both embraced the challenge and worked closely with the team to learn our processes and adapt to the rigors of a Formula 1 campaign and all that brings -- both internally and externally.

"Now as we look ahead to the 2022 season, we're confident we can move forward as a team and give Mick and Nikita a competitive race package to make the next step in their Formula One careers."

The news means that only one of the 20 slots on next year's grid remain unconfirmed. Alfa Romeo is yet to confirm who will partner new signing Valtteri Bottas next season. Bottas is replacing the retiring Kimi Raikkonen, but it is uncertain whether the team will retain the services of Antonio Giovinazzi.

Giovinazzi has had a timely return to form lately, with strong performances at the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix bolstering his hopes for a contract extension.