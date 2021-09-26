Lance Stroll has been given a 10-second penalty and two penalty points after being found wholly to blame for his collision with Pierre Gasly at the end of the Russian Grand Prix.

Stroll and Gasly tangled on the approach to Turn 3 as the rain started to intensify in the closing laps. Stroll had run wide at Turn 2 and rejoined the track as Gasly came through that point of the circuit, with contact spinning the AlphaTauri driver around.

After the race the stewards decided Stroll, who finished 11th, was completely at fault.

The verdict said: "Although noting the evidence of the driver of Car 18 [Stroll] that the conditions were extremely slippery especially as he was on old hard tyres, the Stewards determined that it was still the responsibility of the driver to ensure that having left the track due to those very same conditions, he drove appropriately taking them into account when he re-joined and turned into the next corner, considering there were two other cars in close proximity."

Stroll was also handed two points on his FIA Super Licence, bringing his total to eight over the last 12 months. Drivers receive an automatic one-race ban if they ever surpass 12 penalty points over any 12-month period.