F1 wants sprint qualifying at 'one third' of 2022 races

Formula One wants to have the sprint qualifying format at one-third of its proposed 23 races in 2022.

F1 will formally announce next season's race schedule at the World Motor Sport Council meeting on October 15. The year is set to feature a record 23 races.

In an interview with Sky Sports, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali revealed the 2022 campaign will start in mid-March and finish in mid-November, meaning the end of the season will avoid a clash with the start of football's winter World Cup in Qatar.

The Italian also revealed some more details, saying the sport hopes to feature sprint qualifying at a large chunk of those races. That format has been trialed at the British and Italian Grands Prix this year to mixed reviews, with a third test planned at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Sprint qualifying sees qualifying take place on Friday and set the grid for a shortened race, the winner of which is formally given pole position for the grand prix on Sunday.

Domenicali said the plan is to continue with the format going forward.

"We said at the beginning of the year there would be three tests this year to make sure we have the right plan for the future," Domenicali said.

"The vast majority of the comments we received were super positive. Promoters are super happy because there is something new and important on Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

Max Verstappen won F1's first sprint qualifying race at this year's British Grand Prix. Michael Regan/Getty Images

"We are receiving this positive feedback therefore we need to know next year we have a great plan where we will consider also the points highlighted by people who did not like this format. Generally speaking it has been an incredible success.

"I can say we will not go everywhere with the Sprint quali format. It is something we want to keep for one third of the races more or less and to connect with a certain different way of giving rewards and points and to connect with specific circuits that as you know would make the difference.

"So there is a lot of food for thought. We will involve all the stakeholders: broadcasters, drivers, teams, promoters and fans. We won't forget our role is to take the right decision and to consider all the points and points of view of everyone."

F1 recently confirmed the first Qatar Grand Prix will be held this year at the Losail Circuit on Nov. 21. F1 and Qatar have also agreed a 10-year deal starting from 2023 onwards to host a race at a venue yet to be confirmed.

This year will also feature the first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, while 2022 will also see the introduction of the Miami Grand Prix.