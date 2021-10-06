Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start from the back of the grid at the Turkish Grand Prix after the team decided to fit his car with a new power unit this weekend.

The new complete power unit will take Sainz over his quota of engine and hybrid components for the year, meaning he will have to start the race from the back of the grid.

The new Ferrari engine and hybrid system was fitted to Charles Leclerc's car in Russia, which also resulted in a penalty, and is an upgrade on the power unit used earlier in the year.

"As was the case for Charles Leclerc in Russia, in Turkey Carlos Sainz will take a completely new power unit fitted with the new hybrid system," Ferrari said in its Turkish Grand Prix media preview. "Therefore he will start from the back of the grid with the aim of climbing up the order to try and score some points."

Ferrari also revealed team principal Mattia Binotto would not attend the race and instead follow the team's progress from its base in Maranello.

"Mattia Binotto will not attend the Turkish Grand Prix, but as was the case several times last year, the team principal will be based in the Maranello factory to focus on development of next year's car," the statement said. "He will of course follow all sessions and the race from the Remote Garage, with a permanent link to the team at Istanbul Park."