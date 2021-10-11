Tyson Fury is knocked down twice in the fourth round but manages to come back and finish Deontay Wilder in Round 11 to defend his title. (0:50)

Lewis Hamilton has praised Tyson Fury for his victory over Deontay Wilder and said he respects his fellow Brit "no matter what he's said about me".

Fury retained the WBC heavyweight championship against Wilder on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Fury is one of Britain's most accomplished athletes but has complained about a lack of recognition. He was not included in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Honours list last year.

Hamilton, who won his seventh championship and surpassed Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race wins last year, was included, making his official title Sir Lewis Hamilton MBE.

Fury was critical of his omission and in an interview with Mail Online took a swipe at Hamilton's knighthood.

"Unlike Lewis Hamilton I live and pay taxes which went up to £9 million last year," Fury said during the interview.

On Monday, Hamilton, who like Fury has been vocal about the importance of mental health awareness, wrote on his Instagram: "You can't deny the Fury.

"He's worked through all the lows to remain on top. No matter what he's said about me, I have huge respect for the work and commitment and sacrifice it takes to be number 1.

"Congrats champ, blessing to you and your family. Enjoy this time, you've earnt it."

Hamilton's tax status has been a long-term source of controversy and scrutiny in the UK. The seven-time world champion resides in tax haven Monaco.

Speaking to the Sunday Times in 2014, Hamilton said: "What people don't realise is that I pay tax here [in the UK], but I don't earn all my money here.

"I race in 19 different countries, so I earn my money in 20 different places and I pay tax in several different places, and I pay a lot here as well.

"I am contributing to the country and, not only that, I help keep a team of more than 1,000 people employed."