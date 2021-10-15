F1 announces record 23-race schedule for 2022

Formula One has announced a record 23-race calendar for the 2022 season, which will be the longest in the championship's history.

With the introduction of the Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium, F1 will compete at two U.S. races in one calendar year for the first time since 1984, with the popular U.S. Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas continuing in its current spot.

The record-setting season will start with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20 and finish with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Nov. 20 in order to avoid a clash with football's winter World Cup in Qatar.

The Chinese Grand Prix is a notable omission from the calendar. After being forced to cancel its event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the race does not appear on 2022's calendar, although F1 says the event will return "as soon as conditions allow".

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, which is set for its first-ever F1 race later this year, will move to the other end of the calendar for 2022 to form a doubleheader with Bahrain to kick off the season.

The schedule in full:

Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir - March 20

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Jeddah - March 27

Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne - April 10

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Imola - April 24

Miami Grand Prix - Miami - May 8

Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona - May 22

Monaco Grand Prix - Monte Carlo - May 29

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku - June 12

Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal - June 19

British Grand Prix - Silverstone - July 3

Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg - July 10

French Grand Prix - Le Castellet - July 24

Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest - July 31

Belgian Grand Prix - Spa - Aug. 28

Dutch Grand Prix - Zandvoort - Sept. 4

Italian Grand Prix - Monza - Sept. 11

Russian Grand Prix - Sochi - Sept. 25

Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka - Oct. 9

U.S. Grand Prix - Austin - Oct. 23

Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City - Oct. 30

Brazilian Grand Prix - Sao Paulo - Nov. 13

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina - Nov. 20

F1 is introducing a huge revamp to its aerodynamic rules for 2022 that it hopes will radically shake up the current competitive order. It has also introduced a budget cap aimed at closing the gap between the best and worst team.